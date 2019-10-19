|
Glenn Rachu
Abbotsford - Glenn M. Rachu, age 86, of Abbotsford, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Abbotsford. Father Tim Oudenhoven will officiate. Interment will follow with Military Honors provided by the Colby Post #2227 at the Abbotsford Public Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, October 24 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 3:45 at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford and from 1:00 p.m. until time of service Friday at the church.
Glenn was born on March 7, 1933, the son of Ervin and Evelyn (Kurtzweil) Rachu, in Marathon County. He served in the U. S. Army in Korea. On June 30, 1954, Glenn was united in marriage to Darlene Molle at St. Mary Catholic Church in Colby. Together they farmed for 30 years in the Town of Colby. He then continued to work for a farmer. Glenn also worked at the Abbotsford Recycling Center.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 65 years, Darlene; four children: Gary (Anita) of Kimberly, Dale (Margie) of Abbotsford, Donna (Mike) Sippl of Kronenwetter and Gwenn (Marty) Kaiser of Colby; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and two on the way. He is further survived by two brothers: Donald (Phyllis) Rachu of Marshfield and Ray (Sharon) Rachu of Colby; two sisters: Sharon (Jerry) Tiege of Weston and Gloria (Jerry) Butterfield of Kronenwetter; a brother-in-law, Ken Jicinsky of Spencer; two sisters-in-law, Cairgene Kauth of Marshfield and Linda Molle of Abbotsford; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson; his brother, Bill Rachu; his sister, Darlene Jicinsky and a brother-in-law, Leroy Kauth.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019