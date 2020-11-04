Gloria Kafka
Stratford - Gloria A. Kafka, 88, formerly of Stratford, went home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Stoney River Memory Care, Marshfield, where she has been a resident since July of 2019.
She was born March 4, 1932, in Wausau, the daughter of the late Edward and Ida (Alt) Krall. She attended St. Rose Convent in La Crosse from 1945 to 1947 and graduated from Edgar High School in 1949. She married Robert J. Kafka at St. John Catholic Church in Edgar on Sept. 27, 1950. He survives.
Gloria was true to her name and gave Glory to God in all she did whether that was tending to her family, her marriage of 70 years or her beautiful gardens. She modeled hard work, persistence, and resiliency working side-by-side with her husband all her life, from farming for nearly 30 years while simultaneously raising 7 children to operating a successful Shaklee business of 20 years. Gloria's commitment to her faith, family and personal growth have been and will continue to be a guidepost for those she leaves behind.
Survivors, besides her husband, Robert, include four sons, Tim (Shelley) Kafka, Tom (Julie) Kafka, Glenn (Beverly) Kafka and Jim (Brenda) Kafka; three daughters, Cheryl Anderson, Carol (Darwin) Kasner and Jayne (Jeff) Griepentrog; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry (Pat) Krall and Billy (Rosalie) Krall; a sister, Shirley (Fred) Swider; and a sister-in-law, Penny Krall. She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Krall.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder. The Rev. Joseph Nakwah will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in St. Patrick Cemetery, Halder. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Pete Anderson, Kent Anderson, Chris Kafka, Kellen Kafka, Koltin Kafka, Chase Griepentrog, Dylan Griepentrog and Spencer Griepentrog. Eulogists will be her granddaughters, Amber Anderson and Tiffany Koss.
Thank you to the staff at Stoney River Memory Care and Heartland Hospice for their loving care.