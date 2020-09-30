1/1
Gloria Rauchfuss
Gloria Rauchfuss

Gloria E. (Jelinek) Rauchfuss, born July 13, 1920.Gloria, passed into eternity on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 100, with both of her sons at her side. Gone from this earth - but present with her Lord.

Gloria was born in West Minneapolis (now Hopkins) MN to Joseph and Elizabeth Jelinek. She was the 5th of 6 children, 4 girls and 2 boys. In 1929 the family moved to Goodrich WI where the family farmed. Gloria attended local schools and graduated from Medford High School in 1938. In the early 1940's she moved to Minneapolis and worked in a munitions factory packing bullets for the war effort - a time of her life she was very proud of. She used to sing with friends and siblings on WIGM Medford in the 1940's when live radio performances were popular. In the late 1940's she moved back home to Goodrich and later met Clarence Rauchfuss who she married in 1950. They farmed in Taylor County WI in the Town of Little Black, and in 1963 they bought a larger farm in Wood County WI, Town of Richfield and farmed there until their retirement in 1976. At that point, they bought a house in rural Chili WI and lived there until the mid-90's when they decided to move into town in Marshfield. In 2016 Gloria moved to Prescott, AZ, to live with family and eventually moved to assisted living.

Gloria enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, reading, traveling, and attending Church - but she most of all loved being with her family. She enjoyed dinners with her family and friends; and hosted many gatherings throughout the years.

She is survived by two sons, Mark (Elaine) and Paul (Maureen) both of Prescott, AZ. Also, two Granddaughters; Jenee (Robert) Jones of Prescott Valley, AZ and Heidi (Aaron) King of Thousand Oaks, CA. She is additionally survived by eight Great-Grandchildren Paisley, Prince, and Zamarah Jones; and Kamili, Makai, Zavian, Kyan, and Meeko King.

Gloria was preceded in death by her loving husband Clarence in 2000, both of her parents, as well as her three sisters and two brothers.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Prescott Life Church in Prescott, AZ on October 12, 2020.




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
