Gordon E. Stargardt
Marshfield - Gordon Edward Stargardt passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020 with his children by his side. Gordy had been suffering from a broken heart following the death of his wife of 61 years, Betty Lou, two months earlier.
Gordy was born in Marshfield on July 25, 1928 to Paul, Sr. and Adela (Frederick) Stargardt. Gordy grew up in Marshfield and attended Grant Elementary School, Marshfield Junior High and Senior High School, graduating in 1946. After graduation, Gordy went on to attend Gale Institute in Minneapolis to learn telegraphy. Gordy served his country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1961. He was a member of the 511th Airborne Signal Company, Stationed in Fort Campbell, KY. He was trained as a parachutist as well as a radio operator. Gordy worked for the Soo Line Railroad as a telegraph operator until his retirement in 1987. Gordy served his community in many ways over the years, serving as an elected City of Marshfield Alderman from 1973 to 1983. He served on ten different committees and commissions during that time and as President of the Common Council in 1978. Gordy then served on the Industrial Park Authority and the Utility Commission until he was elected a Wood County Board Supervisor in 1990. As a County Supervisor, he served on seven different committees at the county level as well as serving as the group's Chaplain. He was elected as the Board's Chairman by the other board members from 1996-1998.
Gordy married his first wife, Betty Jean Hurd, in Esteline, SD on August 26, 1950. She and two infant sons, Todd and Brock, preceded him in death. Gordy later married Betty Lou Bertha Machtan, on May 2, 1959 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Marshfield. Gordy and Betty became members of Faith Lutheran Church, where Gordy acted as the Sunday School Superintendent for several years and also served on the Church Council for two separate terms and was elected the congregational President during each of those terms.
He was a PROUD member of the Elks Lodge #665 for 70 years and enjoyed the monthly Monday Night Steak Feed and later the annual Oldtimer's Night banquet. He was also a member of the American Legion and The Fraternal Order of Eagles #624. Gordy loved his annual Canadian fishing trip Pickerel Arm Camp at Sioux Lookout in Ontario, an occasional casino visit and traveling. He and Betty Lou visited Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, New York City, Las Vegas and many Southern states. Gordy was an accomplished billiards player, golfer and bowler. He enjoyed playing all kinds of card games, especially bridge and he really LOVED to tell a good story!
Gordy is survived by his children, a daughter Lea Ann Thibodeau of Sheboygan, a son, Craig (Carrie) Stargardt of Mount Pleasant, WI, and another daughter, Cheryl (Al) Ashbeck of Marshfield. Gordy leaves behind six grandchildren, Andrew (Ashley) Thibodeau of Third Lake, IL, Sarah (Scott) Jacobchick of Oostburg, WI, Lou Ashbeck of Marshfield, WI, Elliot Ashbeck, also of Marshfield, Shannon Stargardt of Cedar Rapids, IA and Amanda Stargardt of Mount Pleasant, WI. He has two great-granddaughters, Tessa and Alexa Jacobchick of Oostburg.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Stargardt and Arleen Besaw and one brother, Paul Stargardt, Jr. Gordy is survived by one brother, Floyd (Hazel) of Marshfield. Gordy also leaves behind 6 brothers-in-law: Gary (Marian) Machtan, Ronnie (Mary Ann) Machtan, Wayne (Roni) Machtan, Ross (Mazi) Machtan, Roger (Joyce) Machtan, all of Marshfield and Harry (Nancy) Machtan of Baraboo. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice for their supportive care of Gordy as well as JENerosity Home Care, who have given their all to caring for both Gordy and Betty Lou over the last several months.
Pastor Gisele Berninghaus, of Faith Lutheran Church, will preside over funeral services for Gordy on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home in Marshfield. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM with service at 12:00 PM. Burial at Hillside Cemetery will immediately follow. Gordy was a man of great faith and will be dearly missed. Masks will be provided and will be required for those attending. Memorials and condolences may be offered at the time of service or via the Hansen-Schilling website: www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com