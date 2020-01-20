|
Gordon G. "Gordie" Kieffer
Auburndale - Gordon G."Gordie" Kieffer, 81, Auburndale, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Auburndale with Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery at a later date. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday at St. Mary's and from 10:00 am until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Troy Kieffer, Peter Bell, Kalvin Kieffer, Wade Kieffer, Neil Kieffer, Dustin Kieffer, Ethan Kieffer and Isaac Aschenbrenner. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Gordon was born on April 12, 1938 in Auburndale to Oliver and Helen (Meyer) Kieffer. He attended Auburndale High School. On January 14, 1961, he was united in marriage to Angeline Hamus at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Auburndale.
He was a dedicated farmer who loved polka music, pancake breakfasts, farm shows, traveling, visiting his siblings in Florida, and bragging about his large family.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Angeline, 12 children, Raymond (Laurie) Kieffer, Bernard (Cindy) Kieffer, Arnold (Julie) Kieffer, Diann (Harold) Bell, Leroy (Laura) Kieffer, Dennis (Rhonda) Kieffer, Jerry Kieffer, Donna (Mike) Heil, Russell (Cindy) Kieffer, Darnell (Kurt) Ziegler, Glen (Trisha) Kieffer, and Dori (Brian) Aschenbrenner, 37 grandchildren, and 30 great grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings, Harold (Annette) Kieffer, Clarice Schultz, Elaine Hytry, Vernon (Karen) Kieffer, Carol (Leroy) Barbian, Ralph Kieffer, and Cleo (Jerry) Messner, along with brothers and sisters-in-law, Clifford (Ruth) Hamus, Renee (Rodney) Bernitt, Terry (Deb) Hamus, Roy Hamus, and Richard (June) Krueger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Dale Kieffer, grandsons, Adam Kieffer and Jeramie Eveland, brother, Bernard Kieffer, brother-in-law, Danny Hytry, and sister-in-law, Gail Krueger.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staffs at Marshfield Medical Center and Marshfield Health Services for their excellent care.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020