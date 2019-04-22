Services
Maurina/Schilling Funeral Homes & Crematory Center
203 N 4Th St
Abbotsford, WI 54405
(715) 223-3872
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Colby - Gordon "Gordy" A. Knight, age 86, of Colby passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Tomah.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford. Pastor Bonnie Cain will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26 and from 12:00 p.m. on Saturday until time of service all at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Abbotsford Public Cemetery with Military Honors provided the Colby VFW Post #2227.

Gordy was born on January 7, 1933, the son of Chester and Anna (Raasch) Knight in Curtiss. He graduated from Abbotsford High School in 1950. Gordy served in the Korean War from 1952-54. He earned his BS degree in Special Education and a Masters degree in Learning Disabilities both from UW-Eau Claire. Gordy was united in marriage to Sandra Fults on June 16, 1956. She preceded him in death on December 13, 2010.

Gordy taught Special Education and coached the girls track team at Colby High School. He enjoyed fishing, carving, gardening, watching football, especially the Green Bay Packers and horses. Gordy was a member of the Colby VFW Post #2227.

Gordy is lovingly survived by his children; Cindy Knight of Owen, and John Knight of Green Bay; 3 grandchildren; Morgan Vetterkind, Megan and Kaitlyn Knight. He is further survived by his sister, Corrine Roy of Winter Park, FL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gordy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandy; his son, Allen Knight; his brother, Douglas and a daughter-in-law, Diane.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
More Information
