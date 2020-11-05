Grace B. Flasch
West Bend - Grace B. Flasch, 96, of West Bend, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 1, 2020, with family by her side.
Grace was born on October 4, 1924, in Campbellsport, the daughter of the late Carl and Ella (nee Brockhaus) Biegler. She graduated from West Bend High School and was united in marriage to Gregor Flasch in 1947 at St. John's Lutheran Church in West Bend and together they raised their children. She lived the majority of her life in West Bend, later spent 21 years in Marshfield, and then returned to West Bend again for the past 11 years.
Grace spent 17 years working with her husband running Greg's Tile Service, their family business. She spent the rest of her working career in personnel for 21 years at West Bend Company and 8 years in manufacturing at Simplicity before retiring. She served 21 years at Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield as Ladies Aid President, planning and providing support for thousands of funerals and church events. She continued to be active in Ladies Aid at St. John's Lutheran Church upon her move back to West Bend. She loved her family and treasured her time with her children, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, her extended family and friends. She helped care for her family when needed and could always be seen spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren over the years. She appreciated traveling throughout her life, especially to visit her family. Trips included Europe, Canada, and the US, including multiple family trips to Las Vegas, Hawaii and Alaska (most recently at 94). She enjoyed singing, dancing, bowling, casino trips, ice fishing, motorcycle riding, playing games (and winning), shopping (and more shopping), texting, using her iPad, and talking on her cellphone. She was an amazing cook and baked countless incredible meals and desserts. She had a fantastic sense of humor, and cherished family celebrations, calls, texts, visits, and weekly dinner gatherings out with family and friends. Her home was filled with strawberry décor, family pictures, mementos, paintings, treasures from her family and symbols of her faith. As an independent and strong woman, she was the family leader and the glue. She was loved by so many. She taught her family the power of prayer (both in English and in German), was committed to her Lutheran faith and devoted to witnessing for and serving the Lord throughout her life. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her so very much.
Those Grace leaves behind to cherish her memory include two children, Eugene (Mary) Biegler and Calvin (Boni) Flasch; a son-in-law, Greg Nycz; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Flasch; 10 grandchildren, Melanie (Dave) Waters, Holly Biegler (Doug Marion), Eric (Erin) Nycz, Rebecca (Tyler) Korth, Jennifer Allen, Kristin (Jason) Harter, Nicole Gay, Angela (Matt) Schlosser, Kimberly (Nathan) Czerwinski, Jonathan (Abby) Flasch; a grandson-in-law, Larry McCartney; 19 great-grandchildren, Kaitlin and Tyler Roehl, Aaron Bigsby, and Christopher McCartney; Grace and Elle Nycz; Maxwell Dorn; Ayriana Benz, Logan, Brennan, and Addysen Harter; Bryce Zehren, Lily and Raelynn Schlosser; Hayden, Liam and Reese Czerwinski; Connor Ritson, and Aubree Flasch; two brothers-in-law, Robert Flasch and Richard Slavik; special nieces Mary (Archie) Lebow and Mickey (Red) Halverson; and many other cherished relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Grace was preceded in death by her two children, Carl Flasch and Grace Cheryl Nycz; a granddaughter, Renee McCartney; three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Alyssa, and Ashley McCartney; two brothers, Elmer (Mildred) Backhaus and Frederick Bakus; a nephew, Donald (Nora) Backhaus; four brothers-in-law, John "Woody" (Florence) Flasch, Roland (Marion) Flasch, Leonard Flasch, and Wilmer (Adeline) Flasch; and four sisters-in-law Janet Flasch, Joan Slavik, Clarisey (John) Lennartz, and Paula (Frank) Oresnik.
For all of those who loved her, prayed with her and for her during her life, especially during these past few months, her family thanks you.
VISITATION: Grace's family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington Street, in West Bend on Friday, November 13th, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Grace will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 809 S. 6th Avenue, in West Bend on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Jeff Hesse will officiate and burial will follow at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
The Funeral Worship Service will also be available via Facebook live stream for family and friends who are unable to attend via the Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service Facebook Page. You can go online now to follow their page. The day of the funeral you can then view the service at 1:00 p.m. via your News Feed.
Memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church in West Bend or Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield are appreciated.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Grace's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
