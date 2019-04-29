|
|
Grace F. Papenfuss
Loyal -
GRACE F. PAPENFUSS, age 90, of Loyal, WI was born into eternal life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Atrium Post Acute Care in Marshfield, WI. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Loyal. Rev. Daniel Zimmerman will officiate and burial will follow in the Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church, on Friday, from 10am until time of service.
Grace Florence Price was born on October 19, 1928 in Unity, WI, to August and Erna (nee Schenck) Price. She was raised on the family farm in the Town of Green Grove, rural Unity, received her education at Elmwood School, and graduated from Loyal High School in 1946. After completing high school, Grace attended cosmetology school in Eau Claire. She worked at the Modern Beauty Shop in Neillsville, WI until her marriage to Raymond D. Johnson on September 3, 1949 at the United Lutheran Church in Greenwood. She was a Mary Kay consultant for many years. She married Harold L. Papenfuss on October 12, 1989. Grace and Harold enjoyed traveling and camping at O'Neil Creek campground in Chippewa Falls.
Grace was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Loyal, and the Clark County Homemakers.
She is survived by her husband, Harold, of Loyal; her daughter: Kay (Everett) Stone of Delafield; her son: Keith (Cyndi) Johnson of Billings, MT; 2 grandsons: Patrick (Chrissy) Stone, Justin (Cathy) Stone; 4 great-granddaughters: Kyra, Ashley, Erin and Ava; 2 step grandsons: Brandon Guzman and Christopher Guzman; 2 step great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 3 stepchildren and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, on March 7, 1985; her parents, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
The family requests that memorials be given in Grace's name to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.cuddiefh.com.
Cuddie Funeral Home, of Loyal, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 29, 2019