Grace "Marie" Kugel
Strum - Grace "Marie" Kugel, 71, of rural Strum died Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home.
Marie was born November 11, 1948 in Whitehall, to Raymond and Margaret "Peggy" (Scott) Arneson. She married Ronald Kugel June 10, 1966 in Tucson, Ariz.
Marie loved collecting, buying and selling antiques. She sold items and worked at the Hixton Antique Mall. She relished gardening and growing flowers. Her love of nature was seen in bird watching, walking in the woods, collecting rocks and camping. Founder of Chimney Rock Arts, she was a careful and enthusiastic artist, selling stock stationary and greeting cards as well as her own hand inked art. She worked for CESA10 in Chippewa Falls, Wis., for Glenn Haukeness Agency in Strum preparing tax forms and as a Tupperware Dealer over the years. She had an uncompromising deep love for her high school sweetheart, best friend, soulmate and husband Ron. Their lifelong love grew from wild youth through devoted parenthood into the steady soul deep companionship of age. One of her proudest achievements was being a being mom of two sons. She gave them everything she had and taught them how to be successful and compassionate young men in the world. She was close with her beloved grandchildren, who grew up too fast according to her, but before her eyes became wonderful young people.
Marie is survived by her husband, Ron; two sons, Wayne (Christine) Kugel and Scott Kugel; four grandchildren, Walden, Bella, Christopher and Grace Ann Kugel; her dog, Simba; half-sister, Sharon (Don) alla; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepsister, Barb Wiench; two stepbrothers, George Jacobson Sr. and Jim Jacobson; two stepsisters Jake Labrec and Annabelle Romanstead.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020