Grace M. Kubs
Marshfield - Grace M. Kubs, 97, Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Marshfield Health Systems.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes.com
. Rev. James Weighner will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Grace was born on December 17, 1922 in Kenosha, to Edward and Angeline (Benter) Faber. She was united in marriage to Jerome Brandt at St. John's Catholic Church. He died in Germany while serving in the Army during World War II. She then married Sylvester J. Kubs on November 27, 1946 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield. He died on March 12, 1996.
As a young lady, Grace attended classes and then worked as a welder on submarine ships during World War II. Later in life she was employed at Land 'O Lakes in Spencer.
She was proud and happy to be a member of St. John's Catholic Church, the Parish Council of Catholic Women, the Senior Citizens Club and card club.
She is survived by three sons, John Kubs of Novi, Michigan, Gene (Barb) Kubs of Marshfield and James (Adriene) Kubs of Port Washington. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Erik Kubs, Benjamin (Kristi) Kubs, Christopher (Jennifer) Kubs, Aubrey Kubs and Catherine Kubs and 9 great grandchildren. She is further survived by sisters, Bernice Welch and Betty Trudeau, a brother Robert Faber, a sister-in-law, Angeline Scherr, all of Marshfield, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter-in-law, Beth Kubs, sisters, Jean Claybaugh and Ruth Kubs and a brother, Russell Faber.
