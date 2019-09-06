Services
Lake Wales, FL - Grace L. Michaelsen, 85, of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.She was born July 1, 1934 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to the late Porter and Charlotte (Malugge) Greenwood. She has been a resident of the area since 1990 coming from Wisconsin. Grace was a Teacher in Marshfield, Wisconsin. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lake Wales, DAR, Colonial Dames, Lake Wales Woman's Club and the Lake Wales Eastern Starr. She is preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth Altendorf.She is survived by her husband of almost 64 years G.E. Mike Michaelsen, son Mark G. Michaelsen of Madison, WI, sisters Charlotte Hamm of Ridgecrest, CA, Mary Lou Kohl of San Diego, CA, Ruth Wagner of Algoma, WI, 2 grandchildren Jens Michaelsen (Candice), Erik Michaelsen and 1 great grandchild Calice Michaelsen.Memorial service will be held 2:00PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Lake Wales with Rev. Jeff Kantz officiating. Marion Nelson Funeral Home Handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 6, 2019
