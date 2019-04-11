|
Gregory "Stumpy" P. Herkert
Marshfield - Gregory P. Herkert, affectionately known as "Stumpy," 61, of Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, March 24th, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Greg was born on February 14th, 1958 in Marshfield to James and Lois (Spencer) Herkert and was a graduate of Columbus High School.
He married Marion J. Winkler on August 21st, 1982 at St. John's Catholic Church in Marshfield.
He worked in construction for both Nikolai and Staab Construction. He was a craftsman, gardener, and a self-described "simple man of simple needs."
Stumpy is survived by two children, Peter Herkert of Marshfield, and Hannah Herkert of Stevens Point. He is also survived by his father, James Herkert of Marshfield and his siblings; sister-in-law Sharon Herkert (Steve) of Allen Tx, , Judy (Tony) Blattler of Phillips , Mark (Janeen) Herkert of Marshfield , Peggy (Rob) Peterson of Marshfield, Theresa (Chris) Pritzl of Chippewa Falls, Lisa (Chris) Jurik of Waukesha, Patrick (Janet) Herkert of Marshfield and James (Donna) Herkert of Oshkosh. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother Lois, his wife Marion, and two brothers, Harold and Steven.
A celebration of life will take place on Friday May 24th starting at 2:00pm at the Joe and Bernadine Weber Nature Park 2901 W 5th St Marshfield WI 54449. Bring a lawn chair if you would like.
Should friends desire, memorials can be directed to the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 11, 2019