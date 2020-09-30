1/1
Hannan Kim M.
{ "" }
Hannan Kim M.

Stratford - Kim M. Hannan, 52, Stratford, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her side, following a long, hard battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home, outdoors, at 216310 County Road M, Stratford, with Rev. Sue Eidahl and Rev. Nancy Zorn-Micke officiating. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday at Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford. A complete obituary can be found at www.rembsfh.com




Published in Marshfield News Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Sauter - Rembs Funeral Home
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Sauter - Rembs Funeral Home
901 South Weber Avenue
Stratford, WI 54484
(715) 687-4155
