Hannan Kim M.
Stratford - Kim M. Hannan, 52, Stratford, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her side, following a long, hard battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home, outdoors, at 216310 County Road M, Stratford, with Rev. Sue Eidahl and Rev. Nancy Zorn-Micke officiating. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday at Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford. A complete obituary can be found at www.rembsfh.com