Marshfield - 3/18/2020 - Due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and our concern for the families we have set forth the following:

All the funerals that are currently scheduled with the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home are either postponed or Immediate Family only Services conducted at the funeral home.

Please be assured that the health and safety of the families we serve, our community and our employees are our primary concern. We are following the guidance of the Governor's announcement on March 17, 2020 and will limit the size of gatherings to the guidelines of our local and state regulations and the CDC.

We understand that these restrictions are very difficult and will be using technology to connect families during this difficult time. We are able to offer online funeral arrangements, and streaming of funeral services, with no additional charges. Memorial videos are also able to be posted online as well as online condolences.

When making arrangements in person we will take every precaution to ensure the safety of the families we serve.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
