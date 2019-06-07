|
|
Harold C. Hilgart
Auburndale - Harold C. Hilgart, 88, formerly of Auburndale, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Auburndale, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Antony Arokiyam and Rev. Peter Raj will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Harold was born on May 25, 1931 in Marshfield, to Tony and Mary (Dillinger) Hilgart. He attended St. Mary's Parochial School, Auburndale and was a graduate of Auburndale High School. He married Jeanette C. Weigel on August 24, 1954 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield. She died on June 20, 2013 and they were married for 58 years.
After their marriage, the Hilgart's purchased the Hilgart family farm in Auburndale and operated it until their retirement in 1993. Harry instilled a strong work ethic by his example of farming, building houses and cabins on weekends. His love of travel led him to the continents of Europe and South America, including reaching his goal of seeing all 50 states. When he wasn't planning the road untraveled, he would love to challenge you in a "round" or 50, of sheepshead, always knowing what you had in your hand before you did and knowing how many points were already played. He was an inventor of sorts, being creative with wood and metal. Fishing in Canada and in Little Bearskin Lake at the vacation home that he and his family built, and hunting in the mountains of Montana and Wyoming were among his favorite memories. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society.
Harold is survived by his children, Ron (Linda) Hilgart of Milladore, Wayne (Lori) Hilgart of Rudolph, Tom (Jane) Hilgart of Auburndale, Sara (Jack) Esser of Arpin and Randy (Kristi) Hilgart of Cottage Grove. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son, Russell in infancy, a grandson, Nick Hilgart, and a brother, Raymond Hilgart.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staffs of Waterford at Wisconsin Rapids and Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids for their kind and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated in his name to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Auburndale.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 7, 2019