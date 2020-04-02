|
Harold L. Papenfuss, age 95, of Loyal, WI, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Marshfield Care Center, in Marshfield, WI. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Lutheran Cemetery, in Loyal. Rev. Daniel Zimmerman will officiate, and Military Honors will be conducted by the Loyal American Legion Post #175.
Harold Lloyd Papenfuss was born on October 12, 1924 in Abbotsford, WI, to George and Lena (nee Marks) Papenfuss. He was raised in Abbotsford, where he received his education and graduated from Abbotsford High School in 1942. After high school, Harold worked as a postal clerk, in Abbotsford, until he was inducted into the U.S. Army on May 12, 1943. He served overseas until his honorable discharge on February 6, 1946. Harold returned home and was united in marriage to Margaret C. Daellenbach on October 12, 1946 at Christ Lutheran Church in Abbotsford. They moved to Saukville, WI and then later to Brookfield, WI. While in Brookfield, Harold worked at the Brookfield Lumberyard, and then later as a salesman for Prudential Insurance. After he and Margaret divorced, Harold moved back to Abbotsford and started his own business, AB CO Specialties, selling car wash equipment and products until retiring. He married Grace F. Johnson on October 14, 1989. Harold and Grace loved traveling and camping at O'Neil Creek campground in Chippewa Falls.
He had many interests but especially enjoyed collecting stamps and coins, which he started at a very young age.
Harold was a member of the Loyal American Legion, a former member of the VFW, and was involved with Boy Scouts as a child.
He is survived by his 3 children: Paulette (Rev. Donald) Weiss of Milwaukee, George (Carol) Papenfuss of Brookfield, and Harold (Ruth) Pappenfuss of Menomonee Falls, WI; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; one step-daughter: Kay (Everett) Stone of Delafield, WI and one step-son: Keith (Cyndi) Johnson of Billings, MT, and their families; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Margaret and Grace; one daughter: JoAnn Kuster; one brother: Henry Papenfuss; and 2 sisters: Leona Sjoblom and Irene Krause.
