Harriet Bauer
Arpin - Harriet Bauer, age 96, of Aprin, WI, went home to be with the Lord when she passed away peacefully at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Harriet was born May 4, 1924 in Milwaukee, WI to Herman and Emeline (Reinke) Albrecht. She was educated at Milwaukee and Auburndale schools. As a teenager, Harriet moved with her parents to a dairy farm in Arpin. She married Harold Bauer in Columbia, South Carolina on June 18, 1945 and proceeded to live most of her life in Arpin.
Harriet was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Arpin and its Women's Association. In earlier years, she was a Girl Scout leader and one of the first members of the Arpin Advancement Association. She participated in many community activities through the years.
Harriet had an engaging personality and a strong faith. She always had a smile, willingly gave words of encouragement, and had a great love for her family. She was her parent's caregiver for many years. She was an avid reader and could tell you anything about current events, especially politics. She placed a high value on education and its benefits, not only for herself but also for her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Douglas) VanNatta, Wisconsin Rapids; granddaughter, Stephanie Hause (Dan Carlisle), Dallas, TX; step-grandsons: Bruce (Lori) VanNatta, Lucas (Carrie Eberhardt) VanNatta, and Joshua VanNatta and step-great-grandchildren: Lauren, Caleb, Jacob and Emily all of Wisconsin Rapids. She is further survived by her sister, Marion DeSloover; brother, Herman (Delores) Albrecht; and several nieces and nephews. Harriet had special friends who were always there for her, namely, Kevin and Karla Dupee, Roland and Wayne Gennett, and Gary and Paulette Wolf.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold on March 9, 1995.
Services will be at a later date at First Presbyterian Church in Arpin. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Bauer family. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
A special thank you to the earth angels at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services who provided such wonderful care for Mom.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020