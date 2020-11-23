Harriet M Huber
Marshfield formerly Spencer - Age 89, of Marshfield formerly Spencer, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Wells Nature View in Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Privately by family at Christ the King Catholic Church in Spencer with Rev. Barry Saylor officiating. She will be laid to rest in West Spencer Cemetery in the Town of Sherman following the services. The honor of pallbearer belongs to her grandchildren: Patrick, Ryan, Jaimee and Emma.
Harriet was born December 11, 1930 in Marshfield, the daughter of Joseph and Lucille (Barkley) Bever. She graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in the Class of 1948. On May 13, 1950, she was united in marriage to Elroy Edward Huber in the parsonage at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Marshfield. She was employed by the Spencer School District as clerical / teacher aide from 1974 until her retirement in December 1992.
She was a long-time member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Spencer as well as an active member of the PCCW and Christian Mother's Society.
With her gifted hands, she enjoyed sewing and crocheting beautiful things. She also enjoyed working in her garden and going fishing with her family. She is remembered as a very sweet, gentle lady with a warm, welcoming smile.
Those who lovingly cherish her memory are her children: Diane (David) Bushman of Marshfield, Randy (Linda) Huber of Stevensville, MT, Vicky (David Manthey) Huber of Arpin, Larry Huber of Missoula, MT, Steve (Kay) Huber of Marshfield and Tom (Mary Ellen) Huber of Spencer; her grandchildren, Patrick (Molly) Bushman, Ryan (Marsha) Bushman, Cara (Brady) Hermans, Katie (Jeff) Goldsbury, Jaimee (Adam) Huber and Emma Huber; her nine great-grandchildren and her sister, Yvonne Devine of Wisconsin Rapids along with many other relatives and friends.
Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Elroy; parents, Joseph and Lucille; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Huber; two brothers, Arnie and Joseph Jr; two sisters, Margie Fesler and Carol Robinson; three brothers-in-law, Ray Robinson, Ray Devine and David Huber and sister-in-law, Ellen Huber.
If desired, memorials in Harriet's name can be directed to Christ the King Catholic Church and to the Spencer School District.
The family extends a very heartfelt thank you to the staff at Wells Nature View, 2807 S. Apple, Marshfield, for their exceptional tender, loving care. They truly made Mom a part of their family. Thank you also to St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care and support.
Harriet's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com
to share thoughts and condolences.