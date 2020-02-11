Services
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service - Woodruff
1025 Margaret Street
Woodruff, WI 54568
(715) 439-4100
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service - Woodruff
1025 Margaret Street
Woodruff, WI 54568
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service - Woodruff
1025 Margaret Street
Woodruff, WI 54568
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Swanson


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet Swanson Obituary
Harriet Swanson

Winchester - Harriet Swanson, age 99 of Winchester, WI died on February 7th. A memorial service for Harriet will be held this summer on Saturday, June 27, at 11:00 a.m. at The

Nimsgern Funeral Home, 1025 Margaret St. Woodruff, WI. 54568 with a memorial gathering from 10:00 a.m. till the time of the service. Reception at the funeral home will follow the services.

Memorials may be made to The Living Hope Church, 13795 Bear Claw Trail, Winchester, WI. 54557.

Online condolences may be shared at http://www.nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -