Harriet Swanson
Winchester - Harriet Swanson, age 99 of Winchester, WI died on February 7th. A memorial service for Harriet will be held this summer on Saturday, June 27, at 11:00 a.m. at The
Nimsgern Funeral Home, 1025 Margaret St. Woodruff, WI. 54568 with a memorial gathering from 10:00 a.m. till the time of the service. Reception at the funeral home will follow the services.
Memorials may be made to The Living Hope Church, 13795 Bear Claw Trail, Winchester, WI. 54557.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020