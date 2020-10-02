Harry Emil Burkhalter



Harry Emil Burkhalter, 59, entered eternal life on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born the oldest child of Marvin and Beverly (Blasing) Burkhalter on October 7, 1960 in Kenosha, WI. He attended Granton High School. In his younger years he worked on the Kuhl farms. He married Sue Clintsman. They later divorced. He worked construction in the cities area for years while he was married to Kathy Mudderman. They later divorced, but Harry always continued to be a stepfather to Tabitha and Tim. He was also married to Michelle Holub for a number of years. And for a guy who could hardly keep a driver's license in his younger years, he became a professional truck driver, winning safe driver and million-mile accident free awards. He never lacked for a story of his life on the road.



His motto in life was "I ain't gonna do it, if I don't gotta have to", and pretty much stuck to that. Over the years he helped a lot of people with his kindness and generosity.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and a brother, Michael.



Harry is survived by his stepchildren: Tabitha Jendro and Tim Mudderman of MN. He is also survived by his siblings: Mavis (Basil Tollefson) of Humbird, WI; Leslie of Withee, WI; Sarah Vollmer of Black River Falls, WI; Jacqueline Schoenherr, and her daughters Adeline (Jose' Chavez) and Rose Schoenherr, all of Neillsville WI; and Gene (Kelli Meyer-Lyon) of Onalaska, WI. Harry is also survived by a sister in law, Helen Burkhalter of Marshfield, and her children Scott and Julie.



A celebration of life will be held October 10, 2020 at the Granton Community Center from 1-4 pm. Stories and pictures greatly appreciated. Bring your own mask.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store