Harvey R. Pongratz
Marshfield - Harvey R. Pongratz, our dear father, 89, of Marshfield, WI passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Jim Mancl in Omaha, Nebraska. Harvey moved to Omaha after the passing of his sweet wife, Mary on August 1, 2020. Our precious father passed away peacefully under the care of hospice. He was surrounded by his family with so much love.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Blenker, with Rev. Murali Annand Rayappan officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, and from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday at St. Kilian's Catholic Church. A rosary service will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.
Harvey was born on March 7, 1931 in Sherry, WI, to Nicholas and Mary (Unertl) Pongratz. He attended Sherry grade school and helped his father on the family farm. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Mary M. Schill on August 7, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Auburndale.
Harvey worked at Preway Inc. in Wisconsin Rapids for many years. Harvey owned "Pongratz's Music Shop" where he sold Kimball pianos, was a piano tuner and repaired musical instruments. It was Harvey's love of music that filled he and Mary's life. He played a button accordion for many years with the Rueben Grassl Polka Band. In later years he played with his sister, Dorothy as the Toe Tappers, and his brother, Raymond as the Pongratz Brothers.
He is survived by his daughters, Judy (Jim) Mancl of Omaha, NE, Jo Pongratz and Barb (Bruce) Medor, all of Palm Springs, CA and Mary Schreiner of Baraboo. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Tammy (Sam) Marsh, Brian (Diana) Mancl, Gari Lynn Jessick and Samantha Schreiner and seven great grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother, Raymond Pongratz of Minocqua and Dorothy Schnitzler of Marshfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Mary and his loving wife Mary.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to CHI Hospice and Rest at Home caregivers of Omaha, NE for the loving and compassionate care of our beloved father and support to our family.
