Harvey W. Ohm
Auburndale - Harvey William Ohm, age 93, of Auburndale, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Wells Nature View in Marshfield.
Funeral services for Harvey will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 10571 George Street in Auburndale at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, with Reverend Mark Lundgren officiating. Military Honors will follow after the service at church. Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield. Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 5:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, and also one hour before the time of service on Thursday.
Harvey was born on December 25, 1925 to Fred and Ella (Federwitz) Ohm in Marshfield. On June 5, 1954, he married the former Verna Wellhoefer in Rozellville, WI. She preceded him in death on August 21, 2013.
He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army in Korea and was honorably discharged from the service in March of 1953.
Harvey was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church and served on the council. He dairy farmed in the town of Auburndale for over 50 years. He served as the town of Auburndale Treasurer, a director of the Central Wisconsin DHIA, and was an active member of the . Harvey was past president of the Wood County Holstein Breeders and hosted the first Wood County Twilight Meeting. He enjoyed reading, going on bus trips with Verna and attending all of his grandchildren's activities. He was very proud of them.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Scott) Heeg, and his two grandchildren, Michelle Heeg, and Eric (Emily) Heeg.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife Verna, a step-father, William, a brother Herbert, and a brother Robert in infancy.
The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice for their care and support, Patti and all the staff at Wells Nature View for their TLC and giving Harvey a second home for the last four years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the , St. John's Lutheran Church in Auburndale, or to Ascension Hospice.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019