Helen C. Hofmann
Marshfield - Helen C. Hofmann, 96, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Wells Nature View on Adams Street.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield, where a visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time with a rosary at 9:30 am. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. The funeral will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes
. Burial will follow at Corpus Christi Cemetery in Bakerville. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Helen was born on November 10, 1923 in Medford to Martin and Rose (Hellmann) Diers.
She married Rudolph Hofmann on June 8, 1948 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Bakerville. He passed away on May 9, 1986.
Helen was an active member of Corpus Christi's Parish Council of Catholic Women. She also enjoyed playing cards, bowling, crafts, and gardening.
She is survived by one son, Richard (Marlene) Hofmann, six daughters, Sandy (Harry) Jonas, Sharon (Gary) Grimm, Gloria (Dennis) Wolf, Kathy Schutz, Betty (Rudy) Molina, and Darlene (Joe) Donovan, 23 grandchildren, and 44 great grandchildren.
She is further survived by sisters, Isabelle Kroening and Rosina (Clyde) Ehlert, and sister-in-law, Nita Diers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter, Nicole Schutz, sisters, Sally Gaffney and Marie Bohman, and brother, Wilfred Diers.
