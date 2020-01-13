|
|
Henry A Carr
Colby - Age 87, of Colby, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 at Abbotsford Healthcare System.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church in Abbotsford with Rev. Timothy Oudenhoven officiating. Henry will be laid to rest in Saint Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Colby. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, January 15th from 4-7 pm at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer and again on Thursday at the church in Abbotsford from 10AM until time of services.
He was born September 27, 1932 to George and Laura (Graumann) Carr in Marshfield, WI. Henry was a graduate of Colby High School, class of 1950. He served in the United States Army from 1954-1956 where he was stationed in Guam.
After his honorable discharge, Henry moved back to Wisconsin where he was united in marriage to Barbara Hederer on September 1, 1956. Henry worked at Packaging Corporation of America for 40 years, retiring in 1996.
In his spare time, Henry enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends. He was very proud of his five grandchildren and loved spending time with them. He also enjoyed visiting and reminiscing with friends. He will be deeply missed by all.
Henry is survived by his wife Barbara and their two children, James (Danielle) Carr and Julie (Scott) Decker. He is further survived by grandchildren Tori of Green Bay, Mackenzie and Rylee of Colby, Megan Decker of DePere and Michael Decker of Colby.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
If desired, the family is accepting memorials in Henry's name for a charity to be determined.
Funeral arrangements are being made through Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020