Henry "Hank" M. KrauseWestboro - Henry "Hank" M. Krause, 77 of, Westboro died Monday June 29 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Rib Lake. Funeral services will be held at a future date. Hemer Funeral Home of Medford and Rib Lake assisted the family with arrangements.Henry Krause was born September 3, 1942 in Westboro to the late Merwin and Nellie (Poncek) Krause. He attended Westboro schools and graduated in 1960. He played Dairyland Baseball, coached Little League Baseball, logged, hauled milk, farmed, and home-remodeled in the Westboro area. He worked at Weather Shield in Medford for 31 years until he retired. He loved hunting, helping on the farm, making firewood, and watching his grandchildren's sporting events.He married the love of his life, Marian "Midge" Niggemann on June 29, 1968 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Chelsea and was taken to heaven on his 52nd wedding anniversary. Survivors include his wife, Marian "Midge" Krause of Westboro, four children - Dan (Katie) Krause of Dorchester, Jeff (Heidi) Krause of Medford, Randy (Dawn) Krause of Westboro, and Brad Krause of Westboro. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren - Sam, Bailey, Jack, Olivia, Max, Kierra, Autumn, Kyla, Nick, Tessa, and Chris Krause. He loved them tremendously and was very proud of them - they all brought so much joy to his life, which he treasured.He is also survived by four sisters - Shirley (Emery) Klemm of Menomonee Falls, Betty (Ronald) Brandner of Richfield, Rosemary (Edward) Brandner of Tomahawk, and Denise Knight of Muskego, and one brother, Dwaine (Arla Jean) of Westboro. Brothers and Sisters-in-law include Robert & Geraldine Wennerstrand of Warroad MN, Roger & Rita Juedes of Stetsonville, Dennis & Diane Niggemann, Rodger & Eileen Ulrich, Norbert & Nancy Niggemann, Ron & Roberta Juedes, and George & Mary Niggemann, all of Medford.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a twin at birth, two brothers-in-law, Ray and Duane Niggemann, and one sister-in-law Gale Niggemann.