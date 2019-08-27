|
Herbert A. Meyer
Marshfield - Herbert A. Meyer, 90, Marshfield, died on Friday afternoon, August 23, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care, Marshfield, surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, with Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday at Rembs Funeral Home and from 9:30 am until service time at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Hewitt. A Knights of Columbus rosary service will be at 6:30 pm on Friday at the funeral home.
Herbert was born on September 16, 1928 in Marshfield, to Herman and Anna (Bredl) Meyer. He attended St. Joseph's Parochial School, Marshfield High School and the University of Wisconsin, Marshfield. He married Audrey Rose Messer on May 26, 1954 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Spencer, and they were married for 65 years.
Herbert was a loving husband and father to his 6 children. He cherished his younger days playing on various baseball teams in the Hewitt area. He loved spending time at the cabin in Phillips, Wisconsin, fishing and hunting, playing sheepshead with his card club for over 50 years, and was an avid sports fan, particularly the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He was a longtime member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. He was pleased to have received recognition of 50 years as a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fr. John Eisen Council #1799 of Marshfield.
He farmed on the home property for years, eventually working as Assessor for the Town of Marshfield for 25 years and did re-evaluation for the state of Wisconsin for 20 years before serving as deputy assessor for the city of Marshfield for 22 years until his retirement in 1993.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey, and their children, Janet Meyer, Marshfield; Dr. James Meyer, Marshfield; Karen (Scott) Freeberg, White Bear Lake, St. Paul, MN; Kenneth Meyer, Marshfield; Robert (Sarah) Meyer Marshfield; and Rebecca (fiancée - Paul Kitzewski) Meyer, Marshfield; five grandchildren, Amy Freeberg,, Bloomington, MN; Hannah Langfoss, Medford; Andrew Meyer, Bloomington, MN; Matthew Meyer, Hazelhurst; and Aaron Langfoss, Marshfield. He is further survived by sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Harold) Meyer, Donna (Norbert) Meyer-Frane, and sisters/brothers-in-law, Mary (Robert) Endreas and Ernest (Donna) Messer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Lori Meyer, and brothers, Norbert and Harold Meyer.
Memorials will be designated in Herbert's name to the Marshfield Medical Research Foundation.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Wells Nature View for their kind and loving care,
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Aug. 27, 2019