Herbert F. Schneider
Marshfield - Herbert F. Schneider, 83, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 am on Friday until service. Rev. Barry Saylor will officiate. Burial will take place in the Town of Richfield Cemetery at a later date. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Herbert was born on January 18, 1936 in Hewitt, the son of William and Philomene (Pankratz) Schneider. He married Beverly J. Schumacher on August 10, 1957 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bakerville.
Herb worked in construction his entire life, retiring from Trierweiler Construction Company in Marshfield. He enjoyed occasional trips to the casino, making firewood, camping and had fun hunting and always said, "If this table could talk"...
He is survived by his wife, Bev and their children, Cindy (Glen) Rudie, Charles Schneider (Lori), Connie Schneider, Cliff Schneider, Cary Schneider and Curt (David Fowles) Schneider. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Danielle (Brad) Kurharzak, Dustin (Lindsey) Rudie, Little Charlie Schneider (Claire), Willie Schneider (Cassie), Ryan Goch, Ashley (Derek) Goch, Austin Schneider, Taylre Schneider and Michael Sadler and 9 great grandchildren. He is further survived by his brothers and sisters, Leon (Marie) Schneider, Doris (Norman) Zahn, James (Carol) Schneider, Mary Lou Nennig, Catherine (Douglas) Haferman, Gene (Nancy) Schneider and Stephen (Linda) Schneider, and one grand dog, Bandit.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Richard and Raymond Schneider.
The family wishes to thank the staff at House of the Dove for the kind and loving care they provided.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be designated in Herbert's name to House of the Dove.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 7, 2019