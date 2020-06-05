Herbert H. Doering
Marshfield - Herbert Herman Doering, age 91, of Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.
Herbert was born March 10, 1929, the son of Herbert and Edna (Dye) Doering. Graduating from eighth grade, he then took over the family farm. On November 15, 1952, Herbert was united in marriage to the only women he ever loved, Carol Lamere, at Grace Lutheran Church in Nasonville. Herbert retired from Prince Corporation, formerly Marshfield Milling. Dairy farming was his true love, which he continued until his passing. In his spare time, he enjoyed bird watching, playing cards and spending time with his family.
Herbert is lovingly survived by his children: Larry (Karen) Doering of Marshfield, Eugene (Kris) Doering of Marshfield, Dennis (Carrie) Doering of Marshfield, Darwin Doering of Marshfield, Julaine Whitrock of Marshfield and Susan Doering of Greenbay; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters: Stella Boehm, Arlene Schmidt, and Cathy Cain; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Herbert is preceded in death by his parents; wife Carol; brother Arnold Doering and sister Della Riley.
A private graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with Funeral Arrangements. Online condolences may be made at https://www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Marshfield - Herbert Herman Doering, age 91, of Marshfield, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.
Herbert was born March 10, 1929, the son of Herbert and Edna (Dye) Doering. Graduating from eighth grade, he then took over the family farm. On November 15, 1952, Herbert was united in marriage to the only women he ever loved, Carol Lamere, at Grace Lutheran Church in Nasonville. Herbert retired from Prince Corporation, formerly Marshfield Milling. Dairy farming was his true love, which he continued until his passing. In his spare time, he enjoyed bird watching, playing cards and spending time with his family.
Herbert is lovingly survived by his children: Larry (Karen) Doering of Marshfield, Eugene (Kris) Doering of Marshfield, Dennis (Carrie) Doering of Marshfield, Darwin Doering of Marshfield, Julaine Whitrock of Marshfield and Susan Doering of Greenbay; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters: Stella Boehm, Arlene Schmidt, and Cathy Cain; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Herbert is preceded in death by his parents; wife Carol; brother Arnold Doering and sister Della Riley.
A private graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family with Funeral Arrangements. Online condolences may be made at https://www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.