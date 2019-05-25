Services
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
(715) 659-4545
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
Herbert (Herbie) J. Lau

Stratford - Herbert (Herbie) J. Lau, age 89, of Stratford entered eternal life into the waiting arms of his Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 19, 2019. He died peacefully in his own home after a brave and courageous battle with cardiac disease.

Family and friends are invited to gather at 1 PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer with a Memorial Service at 2 PM. Full military honors will be conducted following the service.

Herbie's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. To read Herbie's full life story and share thoughts and condolences, please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 25, 2019
