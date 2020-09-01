Herman J. Ackman
Marshfield - Herman Joe Ackman, age 84, of Marshfield, passed away with his family by his side, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, 3872 County Rd. P, Blenker, Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11AM with Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan officiating. Burial will be at St. Kilian's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 E. Veterans Parkway, Marshfield on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4PM until 7PM and at the church on Friday from 9AM until the service time at 11AM.
The honor of pallbearer belongs to his grandsons: Treyton Ackman, Ashton Ackman, Trevor Ackman, Nicholas Kozicki, Justin Dawson and Storm Dawson.
Herman was born on May 24, 1936 in Petersburg, Nebraska to William and Mary (Baumgartner) Ackman. He was educated in Nebraska. Herman farmed with his father and brothers for three years before joining the Navy in November of 1955 until his honorable discharge in August of 1957. He married Theresa Pribil in Nebraska and they moved to Wisconsin in 1963 to farm. In 1969 the marriage ended in divorce. June 10, 1978, he married Rosemarie Dawson at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Herman liked playing Sheepshead, collecting John Deer tractors, and visiting with his grandchildren and family.
Herman is survived by his wife, Rosemarie of Marshfield, two daughters Debra Ackman-Vanderwyst of Marshfield and Mary (Bob) Zygowicz of Colby; son Douglas (Tracey) Ackman of Spencer; stepdaughter September (John) Kozicki of Rudolph; two stepsons Stephen (Tracey) Dawson of Marshfield and Shawn (Lynda) Dawson of Energy, IL; brother Dick (Annette) Ackman of Greeley, NE; sister-in-law Dorothy Ackman of Silverdale, WA; 13 grandchildren and 5 great-granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers William, John, Francis, and Jim and son-in-law Donald Vanderwyst.
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
