1/1
Hildred I. "Hilly" Weimert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hildred I "Hilly" Weimert

Marshfield - passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Three Oaks Health Services in Marshfield at the age of 97.

To honor Hildred's wishes, a private service will be held with her family and she will be laid to rest in St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer, WI.

Hilly was born on April 28, 1923 in Arlington, South Dakota, the daughter of Ross and Lauretta (Landmesser) Okland. She was united in marriage to Louis Weimert on November 6, 1943 in Mankato, MN. They later divorced. She worked as a bookkeeper for Pepsi Bottling Company after attending Mankato State Commercial College. Her family recalls the story told by Hildred of returning to college to find that all but two men in her class had enlisted in the Armed Services at the start of World War II.

She gave of her time and talents as President of the local Deanery in Chippewa County, a Cub Scouts leader and was a member of the Marshfield Library Genealogy Department for more than seven years and worked as a licensed realtor in Marshfield helping families buy and sell property.

Hilly enjoyed traveling to South Dakota, reading a good book, knitting and playing bridge. She also liked to spend time at the Cottage on Long Lake in New Auburn, WI. She was proud to have earned her pilots license and loved taking to the skies and taking flight.

Those who will cherish her memory include her children, John Weimert of Chippewa Falls, Patricia Ann (Dale) Kopf of Marshfield and David (Linda) Weimert of Madison; 14 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and her daughters-in-law, Ronny Reynolds-Beil of Janesville and Joan Lubs-Weimert of Chippewa Falls along with many other relatives and friends.

Hilly was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Louis, her sons, Dr. Michael Weimert and Daniel Weimert

If desired, memorials are being accepted in Hildred's name to be directed to Marshfield Library Genealogy Project or to just purchase and read a favorite book in memory of Hilly.

The family would like to thank Three Oaks Health Services of Marshfield for all the care that they gave to Hilly in her last years.

Hilly's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
(715) 659-4545
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved