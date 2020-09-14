Howard Hackel
Abbotsford - Howard Albert Hackel, age 85, of Marshfield, formerly of Abbotsford, went peacefully to his Heavenly home on Monday, September 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the Marshfield Palliative Care Unit.
Howard was born on June 5, 1935 in the Town of Holton. He was the 5th child of Albert and Sadie (Speck) Hackel.
Howard attended the Wright and Abbotsford School Districts. In 1956, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Texas, Georgia and Germany. In Georgia, Howard was in the Military Police and in Germany he was served as a radar technician for two years. Howard was honorably discharged with a rank of E-4 Specialist.
Howard came home from the military in 1959. He then married his loving wife, Theresa Florence Pietrowski, daughter of Alex Pietrowski and Florence Milkowski on August 20, 1960. Howard and Theresa farmed in the Town of Holton for 20 years. While farming, he also maintained a milk route. Howard worked for Weathershield for 17 years then retired.
Howard enjoyed fishing, gardening, story-telling, wood-working, polka dancing and loving his parakeet, Josie.
Those who will cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Theresa; his children: Steven (Shanna) Hackel of Abbotsford, Sherry Hackel and Sara Gadke (fiancé, Mark Hahn) both of Marshfield; eight grandchildren: Rachel Hackel (Dustin Mabie), Justin Hackel, Taryn (Matt) Hockers, Derrick Hackel, E-3 Dallas Hackel, Tanner Gadke, Jadyn Gadke and Lydia Erickson; and two great-granddaughters, Elyn and Reese Mabie.
He is further survived by his sister, Celia Venzke and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Sadie; his brothers, PVT Isadore and Raymond Hackel and his sister, Marie Hummer.
Howard, Howie, "Pa", Dad, Papa, G-Papa was a hard-working, humble, kind-hearted, generous, caring, good man. He will be greatly missed. All of Pa's wonderful memories will live on in our hearts, always. We all love ya, Pa.
A private family service was held at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Milan in his honor.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com