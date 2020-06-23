Howard James Larsen



Ashland - Howard James Larsen, age 95 of Ashland, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Northern Lights Nursing Home in Washburn, WI. He was born in Duluth, MN on Jan 21, 1925 to James and Mary (Dollahan) Larsen, the first born to parents of six children. Howard was a man of great faith, a Bible student and teacher, a constant reader, bird watcher, and model railroader. He was independent, conservative, generous and had a great sense of humor.



Howard graduated Superior Central High School in June of 1942 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. He achieved a rank of Machinist Mate First Class. He married Loretta Murray in San Diego, CA and was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1945. Howard was a member of Elks Lodge #137, the American Dairy Science Association, the Bayfield Heritage Association, American Legion Post 90 and the Wisconsin Alumni Association. Howard also served on the board of Western Wisconsin Inspirational Broadcasting in Hallie, WI for many years.



He is survived by his wife, Ruby; Son, Phillip (Mary); Daughter, Dianne (Jerome); Sisters, Mary Lou Reid and Joanne Schultz; Brother, James; Five granddaughters and ten great grandchildren.



Howard was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Loretta; brother Roger; sister Ruth.



It was Howard's preference to be cremated and his ashes placed in the Spooner, WI Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. There will be no funeral service. Memorials may be given to the BPOE Elks Lodge #137 in Ashland.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.









