Howard R. Carter Obituary
Howard R. Carter

Marshfield - Howard R. Carter, age 83, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 surrounded by his family, after a valiant fight with lung cancer.

Howard Richard Carter was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Ladysmith, WI on May 6, 1936 and was called "Dick" by family and friends and later in life was also known as "Howie". He was the oldest child of Howard and Beulah (Hershey) Carter; his siblings include Doris Jean Byers, Alice Jane Riley, Tom Carter, Brent Carter, Sara Weirich and Robert Carter. Howard was raised on a Dairy farm in the Ladysmith, WI area, graduated from High School in Tony, WI and at a young age moved to Ohio to start his career selling ice cream. He said it was the most money he every made and it was the basis for his long and successful career in Sales.

Howard worked for Sykes Meats in Chetek, WI as a delivery driver and then a salesman for many years before working for Abbyland Meats in Abbotsford, WI and the Kasco Corporation out of St. Louis, MO. Prior to retirement he and Phyllis started their own successful business selling high end cutlery and meat processing supplies. He and his wife Phyllis moved to Titusville, FL 14 years ago to live the "snowbird" life in the warm tropical sunshine and returned to Wisconsin every summer for 3-4 months.

Howard was quite an athlete and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and the occasional slot machine. He will be remembered as a hard-working, fun loving man.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, children: Michele Carter, Michael Carter, John (Stephanie) Carter, Debbie (Tom) Barth, Vicki (Scott) Kohls, Randy (Denise) Carter and Rick Carter. He had 9 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Beulah Carter; sister, Alice Jane Riley; brother, Tom Carter, and infant brother, Robert Carter

A special Thank You to Samantha Schneider who was there for her Grandpa when he needed her most. She spent countless hours ensuring he met his appointments, took his medication and provided him with a sense of comfort.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Marshfield, WI on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Wildwood Park (at the wildwood station) from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Please join us as we remember all the wonderful times we had with Howard.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.cuddiefh.com.

Cuddie Funeral Home, of Loyal, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
