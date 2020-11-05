Imogene M. Custer
Stratford - Imogene M. Custer, 93, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Community Bible Church, Stratford where the visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes.com
. Pastor Bill Nesbit will officiate. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Imogene was born on November 22, 1926 in the Town of Frankfort, Marathon County, to Loren and Amanda (Viegut) Winistorfer.
She is survived by her children, Larry Custer of Stratford, Kay (Bob) Paul of Wausau and Jon (Lisa) Custer of Stratford. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She is further survived by two sisters, Eileen Hoesly of Edgar and Charlene (Bob) Breu of Hewitt, a sister-in-law, Alvina Winistorfer and a brother-in-law, Bob Aschenbrenner, both of Stratford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold on May 20, 2014, sisters, Marcia Bolen and Beverly Aschenbrenner and a brother, Lamar Winistorfer.
Memorials may be designated in her name to Community Bible Church.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com