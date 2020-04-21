Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Irlene E. Wagner

Irlene E. Wagner Obituary
Irlene E. Wagner

Marshfield - Irlene Elsie Wagner, age 103, of Marshfield, passed away on April 19, 2020 at Wells Nature View.

Irlene was born May 23, 1916 in the town of Lynn, Clark County, to Lewis and Laura (Retzlaff) Knoop. She graduated from Granton High School (in 1934), then married George L. Wagner on Nov. 6, 1937 in Lynn.

She and her husband worked his family's farm in Lynn until 1969, when they moved to Marshfield. She was employed in the Marshfield Clinic laundry for 10 years, making friends there as well as in Fort Myers, Florida where they were happy snowbirds for many winters. George was then employed with Nelson -Jameson Inc. in Marshfield. She and George enjoyed traveling, especially in North America and Canada with Airstream rallies, Mexico, and flying to South and Central America, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Irlene enjoyed good health and relished celebrating her 100th birthday in the Wildwood Park. Her family is grateful for the friendships Irlene sustained with family and local friends, and to the parish of Grace Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her son William W. Wagner of Camano Island, WA, three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, her daughter-in-law Bonnie Hughes Wagner, her parents, her stepmother Lettie Knoop, sisters Velda Behnke and Lyla Karl, stepbrother George Tjaden and stepsisters Lillian Hankey and Lylah Seehafer.

Due to current travel restrictions, no public memorial is planned. Grave side prayers at the Town of Lynn Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
