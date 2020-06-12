Isabel L. RepkingMarshfield - Isabel L. Repking 89, of Marshfield, Wi passed away in the early morning hours of June 9,2020 at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield.Isabel Loretta Raffel was born September 10, 1930 in Michigan City, Indiana the daughter of the late Carl and Elizabeth Raffel. She graduated high school in 1948 from Isaac C Elston High School in Michigan City. Isabel was a kind and caring soul which led her to pursue a degree in nursing. She graduated from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, Gary , Indiana on September 12, 1951.Isabel married Frank P Repking on Oct 15, 1955 at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary , Indiana and he preceded her in death in 2007. They started their lives together in Michigan City, IN. In 1974, they purchased a dairy farm in Marathon County and moved from Indiana to Wisconsin.Isabel was a life long avid Chicago Cubs fan and despite suffering from severe macular degeneration which left her legally blind, she would never miss a Cubs game on her large screen TV. Being able to experience the Cubs World Series win in 2016 was a highlight of her life as a Cub fan. Some of Isabel's other favorite things to do were playing cards with her family, spending time with her children and grandchildren, doing large piece puzzles and listening to audio books.Isabel was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her sisters Doris Nowatzke and Geri Nichols.Survivors include her daughter Jeanne(husband, Ryan) Rendmeister, Hewitt, Wi and their adult children Amber Rendmeister, Justin (fiancé Kelly) Rendmeister, and Jake (wife, Jamie and daughters Lydia and Lilah)Rendmeister.Her sons Doug(wife, Karen) Repking Stratford, Wi and their adult children Matt (fiancé Lena Nemke and daughter Abigail) and Chris( wife, Shaunna and son Ethan) Repking andSon Mark (wife, Mary) Repking, Hamburg, Wi and their adult sons Brooks Repking and Riggs Repking (Lauren Mulder).She is also survived by her sister Barbara Heusi, Marshfield, Wi.Services will be held privately for the immediate family. Memorials may be made to Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin.Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin5003 Tradewinds ParkwayMadison WI 53718