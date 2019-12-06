|
|
Isabelle J. Watson-Berg
Kansas City, MO - Isabelle J. Watson-Berg, 87, peacefully passed into her Savior's arms from her Kansas City home, with family by her side, November 28th, 2019.
Isabelle was born an only child Aug 18, 1932 to Lila and Howard Watson in Lansing, MI. While an infant, the family lived in the South as her parents traveled to find work during the Depression. They then returned to the Twin City area, where she was raised near the Watson farmstead.
Graduating from Wilson High School in 1950, Isabelle went on to get her BSN at Hamline University, graduating 1954. She then pursued her Public Health Nursing Certificate from University of MN, graduating 1956. Her first position was a camp nurse at Camp Manitowish, summer 1956. There, she met her future husband-to-be, Vernon Berg Jr of Marshfield. Then, venturing out, she and a nursing classmate left to work in Denver as a visiting nurse until she married Vernon in March 1958.
From Denver, the newlyweds moved to where the army and railroad led. Isabelle worked as a public health nurse at the Baltimore City Health Department. She also nursed in a clinic and hospital in Highland Park, IL until their family started in 1959. She then became a fulltime, devoted homemaker. They also lived in Green River, UT and Denver, CO as the family grew, until moving to Marshfield in 1964. She and Vernon divorced in 1996, but remained friends over the years.
Isabelle is predeceased by her parents, and two sons: Edward Berg of Stratford (2006) and a stillborn baby, Bob. Surviving her are her son Bill Berg (Mary) of Marshfield, and their five children Kirsten (Jason) of Chicago, Sam of Madison, Kyle of Abbotsford, Stephanie and Christian of Marshfield, her daughter Nancy Berg of Kansas City, MO, Betty Bloom 1st cousin of Golden CO, ex-husband Vernon Berg of Marshfield, and Shuli - her devoted rescue poodle.
Friends and family knew her most for her continual loving kindnesses, giving/generous nature, kind sense of humor, encouragement and her strong faith. A woman of strength and virtue, she spoke and embraced the truth, wrapped in love and mercy, even if it hurt. She cared for everyone and everything around her, including little creatures like the birds she fed and her beloved canine companions. She wept with those who wept and rejoiced with those who rejoiced. In her twilight years of growing health issues, friends/family/caregivers alike marveled at her peaceful spirit, thankfulness, attentiveness to the teaching of the Word and enjoyment of hymns, her warm smile, cute sense of humor and her remarkable lack of complaint. She beautifully reflected God's love to all.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Samaritan's Purse (Boone, NC) or ProjectGrl, an initiative of Hand of Hope (Fenton, MO), in memory of her commitment to help the hurting.
Memorial Service will be held in 2020 in Marshfield WI at Zion Methodist Church.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019