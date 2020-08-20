Isadora M. Masanz
Marshfield - Isadora M. Masanz, 97, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Clark County Rehab and Living Center, Owen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Halder. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Isadora was born on March 12, 1923 in Rozellville, to Edwin and Selma (Knutson) Schmidt.
She was united in marriage to Arthur J. Masanz on September 14, 1940 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Bessemer, MI. He died on February 5, 1989.
Isadora had been a devoted wife and mother. She had been employed seasonally at Figi's in Marshfield where she made many friends.
She is survived by 4 daughters, Sandra (Joseph) Perlock, Lois (Harold) Mayer, Diane (Don) Brandl and Mary Jo (Jim) Mews. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and a sister, Shirley Folz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, John, a brother, Norman Schmidt and 2 sisters, Arlett Weiler and Arlene Behnke.
"If I could have a single wish, and never have another…
It would be to have one hour and spend it with my mother.
Lord, put your arms around her, and kiss her smiling face…
For she is very special and can never be replaced."
The family will designate a memorial at a later date.
