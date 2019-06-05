Services
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Isolde Rose Peterson

Stevens Point - Isolde Rose Peterson, perfect Daughter of Sterling and Allyssa, and Sister to Ellen, Matthew, Marlee, Isaac and Zane, was born sleeping on June 1st, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.

Beyond her parents and siblings, she is also survived by maternal and paternal Grandparents and Great-Grandparents as well as Aunts and Uncles. She was proceeded in death by her Great-Grandparents John and Gail Rosenau and Great-Grandpa John Mollman and we know they are all thrilled to be able to love on her and take her fishing in heaven.

Our lives are touched by the joyful surprise that we got to know her in her short life and in our hearts, she holds a spot that will never be filled. We will always have an angel by our side.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on June 5, 2019
