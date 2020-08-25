Ivy Sorenson
Marshfield - Ivy E. Sorenson, age 107, formerly of Unity, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at her home in Marshfield under the tender care of St. Croix Hospice.
A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Church of Christ in Colby. Pastor Teri Hanson will officiate. Interment to follow at the Colby Memorial Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome from 12:30 p.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. The family respectfully asks anyone who attends to abide by the Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing. Family and friends can watch the service live on the funeral home's Facebook page or after service anytime on Facebook or the website. Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home of Colby is assisting the family with arrangements
Ivy was born at home on September 23, 1912, the daughter of Frank and Edna (Stecker) Meyer in Unity. She was united in marriage to Arthur Sorenson on October 28, 1939 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Unity. He served in the U. S. Navy during WWII. Arthur preceded her in death on April 13, 1987.
Ivy attended grade school and high school in Unity and received a Teaching degree from a college in Indiana. She taught school in Indiana, retiring in 1973. They moved to Marshfield in 1986.
Ivy enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, counted cross stitch and jig saw puzzles. She enjoyed watching college basketball games and the Packers. Ivy especially enjoyed traveling in the U. S. and foreign countries.
Ivy is survived by her sister, Pearl Beals of FL; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Edna Meyer, her husband, Arthur Sorenson; her brother, Russell (Bunny) Meyer; her sister, Anita (Harlowe) Hibbard and her brother-in-law, Jim Beals.

