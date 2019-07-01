|
|
Jack E. Stengl
Marshfield - Jack E. Stengl, 97, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sylvan Crossings Assisted Living, Wausau.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time. Rev. Dr. Laurie Brubaker Davis will officiate. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield, where military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1866 of Marshfield.
Jack was born on March 28, 1922 in Marshfield, to Richard and Sybil (Utter) Stengl. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during World Warr II. He married Marcy Migler on February 28, 1949 at the First Presbyterian Church, Marshfield. She died on September 25, 2006.
Jack had been an auto mechanic instructor at Midstate Technical Institute in Wisconsin Rapids. He enjoyed repairing old clocks, restoring his Model T car and restoring player pianos.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda Martin of Bertram, TX and Barbara Levin of Eau Claire and a daughter-in-law, Carol Stengl of Wausau. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is further survived by a brother, Jim (Chris) Stengl and a sister, Betty Hewitt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son, Gary Stengl, a son-in-law, William Martin, and a brother Dick Stengl.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 1 to July 3, 2019