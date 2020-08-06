Jack L. Lenz
Marshfield - Jack L. Lenz, 90, Marshfield, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A visitation will take place on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Christ Lutheran Church, Marshfield with service starting at 12 noon. Pastor Daryn Bahn will officiate. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield where Bob and Brad Lenz, Brandon and Brent Binder, Jake Lenz, and Steve Binder will serve as pallbearers.
Jack Lenz was born on March 20, 1930, in Wisconsin to James and Elizabeth (Gersbach) Lenz. He attended Marshfield Public Schools. On October 2, 1954, he married the love of his life, Lorraine Rhodes at Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield.
After his education, he entered the National Guard. Then worked at Marshfield Utilities for 36 years. Upon retirement, Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, volunteering at church, and serving as a board member for the Whitetails Association. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He always looked forward to Friday afternoon gatherings with his sons and was proud to share the same birthday with his daughter. He will be remembered for his kind heart, hard work ethic and ability to make people laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine and children, David (Kathy), Sue (Steve) Binder, Daniel (Terri), and Dewey (Mary). His grandchildren, Bob Lenz, Brad (Kerry) Lenz, Katie (Michael) Tamas, Brandon (Brandi), Becky, Brent (Nicole), Brittney Binder, Casey (William) Schneider and Jake (Tiffany) Lenz. He has eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Joan Hamus.
ack is preceded in death by his parents, James and Elizabeth Lenz, a sister, Jeanne Gessert, and brothers, James Lenz Jr., Richard Lenz, and Jerold Lenz.
Memorials may be designated in Jack's name to the charity of your choice
.