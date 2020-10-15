Jacob E. RizziPittsville - Jacob E. Rizzi, age 75, of Pittsville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Spencer. Rev. Barry Saylor will officiate. Burial will follow at West Spencer Cemetery, Township of Sherman. A time of visitation will be held from 9AM until the time of service at the church.Jacob was born on October 12, 1945 in Spencer, Wisconsin the son of Jake and Alice (Powell) Rizzi. He was united in marriage to Louise Rychlicki on May 1, 1965 in Chicago. He worked for Prince Corporation of Marshfield for most of his life and retired from Dairy Concepts in Chili. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, taking care of wildlife, trying different recipes and spending time with his family.Jacob is survived by his children Bev (Paul) Esser of Marshfield, Greg (Almira) Rizzi of Cuba, Mary (Rick) Mayer of Arpin and James (Anca) Rizzi of MN; his grandchildren: Tim (Maisie) Esser, Brianna Rizzi, Zack Rizzi, Tyler Rizzi, Preston Mayer, Kaitlin Mayer, Kristin Mayer, Ashia Rizzi, Wyatt Rizzi, and Andrew Rizzi, along with numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise, his parents Jake and Alice and siblings Maryjane Rizzi, Jackie Leisner, Rosemary Heller, Raymond Rizzi, and Sylvester Rizzi.