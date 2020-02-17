|
Jacqueline Cassandra Grassel Paasch
Jacqueline Cassandra Grassel Paasch, 87, passed away at Brandermill Woods in Midlothian, Virginia on Monday, February 3, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Laurie (Ray) Scocco of New Windsor, MD and Deb (Tom) Gebbia of Cary, NC; son, Tim (Laura) Paasch of Glen Allen, VA; and her 8 grandchildren, Brian Van Camp, Chris Gebbia, Kimberly Gebbia, Megan Scocco, Ryan Scocco, Erin Paasch, Kathryn Paasch, and Will Paasch. Jackie is predeceased by her husband, Jim Paasch, 2004; son, David Paasch, 1957; and daughter Jeanne Van Camp, 2012. Jackie was born to Ignatz Grassel and Etta Thompson Grassel on April 6, 1932 in Park Falls, Wisconsin. On August 28, 1954, she was united in marriage to James Edward Paasch in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Jackie was a nurse at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield after graduating from the nursing school program. Jackie and Jim lived in Marshfield, Wisconsin; Newport and Middlebury, Vermont; and York, Pennsylvania while raising their family of 5 children. Throughout Jackie's life, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great friend to many, and a devoted Christian. Jackie passed away after a battle with dementia. Throughout the whole time, she maintained her pleasant personality and love of the Lord and family. A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring 2020 in Marshfield, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to of America at .
