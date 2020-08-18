James A. Kaiser
Marshfield - James Alphonse (Jim) Kaiser, age 82, peacefully passed away at Marshfield Medical Center surrounded by his family on Friday, August 14, 2020.
On September 26, 1937, Jim was the 6th. child born to Frank and Anna (Strohman) Kaiser on the family farm in rural Stratford, WI where he grew up with four sisters and four brothers. He received his education at St. Joseph Grade School and graduated in 1957 from Stratford High School. He attended the UW Madison Farm Short Course. He returned to assist his parents on the farm and worked at Roddis Corp. in Marshfield until he enlisted and actively served in the U.S. Navy North Atlantic Fleet from 1959 to 1961. Jim remained in the Naval Reserves until 1965 when he received an honorable discharge.
On September 3, 1962, Jim married Betty Lou Kolbeck at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hewitt, WI. They would have celebrated 58 years of marriage this year. They purchased and expanded the Kaiser family dairy farm operation for 17 years. After selling the farm, they moved to the Marshfield area where Jim was employed at St. Joseph Hospital, Figi Corp, and later at Weyerhaeuser Co. from which he retired and moved to Florida for the next ten years.
Jim loved repairing sewing machines which he did for his wife's customers at Betty Lou Fabrics and Sewing Machine Center. He also enjoyed singing in church choirs at Stratford and Hewitt. Dancing was his passion, where in 1961, he met Betty Lou at a Memorial Day Dance and they enjoyed dancing their entire married life, earning 18 trophies at dance competitions around the country. Since returning to central Wisconsin, they enjoyed the area dance functions. While a resident of Florida, he was an active member of The General Pulaski Social Club in Bellview. They also enjoyed RV traveling for many years. Jim was a kind humble man with a good sense of humor, who loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Survivors include his wife Betty Lou, of Marshfield, daughter, Stacie Lee Kaiser, of Spencer, son, Steven (Nancy) Kaiser of Mosinee, granddaughters, Paige and Lauren Kaiser, both of St. Paul, MN, a brother, Thomas (Sandra) Kaiser of New Berlin, three sisters, Helen Lindner, of Mosinee, Sister Catherine Kaiser, FSPA, of La Crosse, Dora (Lawrence) Herkert of Marshfield, brothers-in-law, Myron (Joan) Kolbeck, of Auburndale, Clarion (Marcia) Kolbeck, of Auburndale, sisters-in-law, Lorraine Leichey, of Marshfield, Charlotte (Thomas) Roberts of Medford, Janet Kaiser of Mosinee and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, Florian and Lucille (Oertel/Ress) Kolbeck, siblings, Eugene in infancy, Rev. Roman Kaiser, Hilary (Larry) Kaiser, Cecelia (Kaiser) Townsend, and in-laws John Townsend, Frank Lindner and Francis (Bob) Leichey.
The family wishes to express their appreciation and sincere thanks for all the acts of kindness shown to Jim while a patient at Marshfield Medical Center, Comfort Suites, and the special staff of the Palliative Care Unit.
