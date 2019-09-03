|
James C. Koehler
Stratford - James C. Koehler, 82, Stratford, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stratford, with Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in the Town of Eau Pleine, Marathon County, where military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6352 of Stratford. A visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday at Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford, and from 10:00 am until service time on Thursday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. A rosary service will be held at 6:30 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.
James was born on May 22, 1937 in Stratford, to Clarence and Angeline (Landwehr) Koehler. He attended Balsam School in the Town of Cleveland, Marathon County, and was a 1955 graduate of Stratford High School. He married Agnes E. Altmann on April 23, 1960 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stratford.
Jim began a more than 20 year career with the United States Army, first serving in the Reserves in 1957. Later, in 1961 he served active duty during the Berlin Crisis and in 1969 served in Vietnam and later in Korea. During his service he and Agnes and their family lived in various locations and he was honorably discharged as Sergeant First Class in 1981. He was then employed for various businesses. In 2008 they returned to Stratford.
He is survived by his wife, Agnes, and their 5 sons, David (Camille) Koehler, Steven Koehler, Karl (Leah) Koehler, John (Gail) Koehler and Gary (Melissa) Koehler. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be designated in his name to St. Joseph's Catholic Church for upkeep and improvements.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 3, 2019