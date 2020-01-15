|
James F. Krings
La Grange, N.C. - James F. Krings, 76, of La Grange, N.C. passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, N.C.
Born in Auburndale, WI on February 21, 1943, he was the son of the late Arnold and Mary (Gotz) Krings. He graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1970. Most of that time was spent in Germany and Jim enjoyed traveling to other countries during that time. His favorite place to visit was Paris, France.
Jim married the love of his life, Beverly Ann Malcolm, on April 25, 1975. In 1989 Jim and Bev moved to North Carolina and spent many happy years there.
Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife Beverly in January 2017. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Robert, Harvey, Richard, Arthur and Arnold Jr. and by sisters Marion Altman, Florence Kramer and Eunice Bowden. He leaves to mourn him his brothers Melvin Krings and Ronald Krings of Wisconsin Rapids, and his sister Rose Mary Below of La Grange, N.C. with whom he made his home for the past 18 months, many nieces and nephews and many, many friends.
His remains were interred with those of his beloved wife Beverly at the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Goldsboro, N.C.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020