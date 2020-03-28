|
|
Dr. James M. Bersalona
Troy, MI - Dr. James M. Bersalona, 51, of Troy, MI passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital in Troy, Michigan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, with Rev. Douglas Robertson officiating. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
James was born on May 3, 1968 in Quezon City, Philippines, to Dr. Fernando and Rachel (Sarino) Bersalona. He attended Our Lady of Peace Parochial School and was a 1986 graduate of Columbus High School, both in Marshfield. He then graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. After working as a nurse for four years, he furthered his education at the University of the Philippines College of Medicine, obtaining his Medical Degree in 2000. He served his residency in Midland, MI where he practiced Family Medicine. From 2003 until the present time he practiced in Urgent Care, most recently with Beaumont Health System in Warren and Troy, Michigan.
James was a kind and compassionate doctor and coworker, being a mentor to many. He demonstrated a strong faith. Music and dance played a huge part in his life. He was an avid musician, singing and playing guitar. He enjoyed performance and had a very outgoing alter ego, very opposite to his everyday life personality. An accomplished ballroom dancer, he arrived to be a silver level dancer. James led an adventurous life in both travel and his love for different types of food. He was always generous with his gifts and talents and was selfless and loyal to his family.
He is survived by his parents, Dr. Fernando and Rachel Bersalona of Marshfield, a brother Joseph (Mindy) Bersalona of Harlingen, TX and a sister, Janelle Kuhn of Marshfield. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, Jaden and Jenna Bersalona and Maya, Noah, Jade, Caleb and Logan Kuhn.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a brother, John.
The funeral service will be livestreamed at 11:00 am Central Standard Time @olpmarshfield.com under James Bersalona Funeral link.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated in James' name to E.N.C., Inc., 111216 Marsh Road, Marshfield, WI 54449. This is a non-profit organization which envisions a safe autism friendly community of seniors, families, and persons with autistic features supporting each other and demonstrating acceptance and understanding within the community.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020