Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
James Moore
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
James "Jim" Moore


1945 - 2019
James "Jim" Moore Obituary
James "Jim" Moore

Hewitt - At the age of 74, James "Jim" Moore of Hewitt, Wisconsin, passed away at his residence on September 9, 2019. To honor him, a memorial service at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home in Marshfield will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11:30 AM. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service.

James was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on June 3, 1945 to James B. and Joanne (Somers) Moore. He graduated from Wisconsin High School and later earned an Associate Degree in information systems from Madison Area Technical College. Jim served in the U.S. Army in the late 1960's and was stationed in Germany, where he received computer training. During his service in Europe, he visited Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin.

On June 16, 1973, Jim married Terry (Anderson) Moore in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Their children are Douglas Moore (Misty) of Manteo, North Carolina and Erika (Timothy) Van De Yacht of Wausau, Wisconsin. Their grandchildren are Jacob Moore of Marshfield, Jackson Neumann and Cailyn Van De Yacht, both of Wausau. Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents Ray and Viola Somers and by his parents.

James was employed by Hub City Foods and Tombstone Pizza as a systems analyst. He was retired at the time of his death.

For 53 years, Jim deer and duck hunted with four generations of his family. His family also enjoyed boating, fishing, and swimming with him.

A lifetime loyal fan of football and baseball, Jim enjoyed watching games at all levels of play. As a Packer enthusiast, Jim felt proud of the fact that he was able to attend the Ice Bowl Game in 1967, cheering the Packers on to victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Jim also rooted for the Marshfield Tigers football team.

Jim will be remembered for sharing his knowledge of sports, World War II, and military antiques. He will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
